PICKENS COUNTY — The School District of Pickens County recently announced for the coming school year, Pickens County Virtual Academy will offer full-time online learning opportunities for Kindergarten through 12th grade.

“We are expanding our virtual program to accommodate students who may not be ready to return to face-to-face instruction due to coronavirus concerns and to continue to serve students of all ages who have found online learning to be a good fit during the pandemic,” SDPC officials said. “Unlike other online education options, Pickens County Virtual Academy allows students to be taught by a teacher from their own community, facilitates a smooth transition back to traditional schooling in SDPC, and allows graduates to still earn a diploma from their local high school.”

Pickens County Virtual Academy’s curriculum aligns to South Carolina College & Career Ready Standards. Students will be supported with teachers, devices, and software provided by SDPC, they said.

Additionally, online students will be fully eligible to compete in school team sports and clubs, they said.

SDPC will schedule information online meetings for elementary, middle, and high school students and their families at the following times:

July 7 – High School Programs at 6 p.m.

July 7 — Middle School Programs at 7:30 p.m.

July 9 – Elementary School Programs at 6 p.m.