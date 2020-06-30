Nash receives DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award

Nash has been awarded the Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

CENTRAL — Lover of bugs and biology, soldier, teacher, councilman and builder of monuments. What one man in South Carolina has all these characteristics in common? Robert (Bob) Nash, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biology at Southern Wesleyan University (SWU).

Nash has been awarded the Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). This award is presented to a veteran in recognition of outstanding achievement in personal, professional and family life and for significant contributions of leadership, patriotism as well as increased public awareness of veterans.

Nash, currently President of the Reserve Organization of America serving Upstate S.C., said, “it is a great honor to receive this award.”

Harriet Nash, his wife of 30 years said “I am thrilled that Bob has won this award. I don’t know anyone who loves the military and supports veterans more than he does.”

Carolyn Nations is Regent of the Fort Prince George chapter that nominated Nash.

“Normally, Dr. Nash would have received this very prestigious award at a lavish banquet in Columbia during our State Conference, she said, “but because of COVID-19 restrictions our conference was cancelled and we had to mail it to him,” she said.

Nash approached Dr. Todd Voss, President of SWU, about the possibility of placing a military monument on the university campus in 2016. The monument was completed in 2018 and is located on Clayton Street in Central. Six flag poles represent each branch of the service as well as a POW/MIA flag which are flown on special holidays. On other days, six US Flags are flown during the daytime and are lighted for nighttime viewing.

“The purpose of the monument is to unite the community by forming a bond, similar to the camaraderie you find in the military, so we do not forget the sacrifices so many men and women have made,” said Nash.

Members of the community conduct special programs of remembrance for veterans at the site. Alumni of the University as well as members and friends of the University with military service may purchase a plaque, engraved with the name of the veteran, to be placed on the monument.

“If it were not for Nash, there would be no military monument,” said Ed Welch, Director of Communications at SWU.

SWU is a private Christian university founded in 1906. Its campus covers 350 acres in Central. Currently, there are 1,430 students enrolled, 65% are resident students. SWU offers five graduate degree programs and one doctoral degree.

Nash retired as Command Sergeant Major of the 108th Training Command in Charlotte, N.C in 1991 after 35 years of service in the US Army Reserves and has served as a US Army Reserve Ambassador for the State of SC for six years.

Nash is descended from a long line of soldiers. Some of his ancestors fought in the Revolutionary War. Other family members fought in the Civil War.

“They went to Tennessee and joined the Union Army,” he said. His uncle was killed in France in WWI and his dad served in the US Army as part of Occupational Forces in Japan during WWII.

Nash was originally interested in studying math because he felt that was his strength, but when he arrived at SWU, they didn’t have a major in math and he had to select a major.

“English and history did not appeal to me so I chose biology,” he said.

When he was in his junior year, he got a laboratory job in the poultry department at Clemson where he performed autopsies on turkeys and worked on research projects. After graduation from SWU he applied to Clemson grad school and ended up in the zoology department studying entomology.

“That’s bugs,” he said, “you see, alfalfa weevils were destroying the dairy cows’ food. The best hay for dairy cows is alfalfa and this weevil attacks it. I decided to make that my research project.”

Nash is also proud of what the Pickens County Council accomplished during his 25-year tenure.

“Back then, Pickens County did not have emergency medical service. Funeral homes operated ambulances and there wasn’t any emergency service at all really, so the council created EMS stations,” he said. During his term, they also set up rural fire districts and created libraries for Central/Clemson, Liberty, Pickens, and Easley.

Because the SWU campus is closed for group meetings due to the COVID-19 virus quaantine, there will be no memorial service at the monument this year, no military band playing taps. Rev. Gail Kerstetter will not be directing the University singers in song.

However, Nash will be there.

He will put up the branch flags and wreath on Saturday morning and take them down Monday evening.