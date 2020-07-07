PICKENS COUNTY — Beginning Monday, July 6, the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) resumed in-person transactions at all licensing and boat titling offices statewide in accordance with Phase II of the S.C. Department of Administration’s State Reentry Plan.

The offices will resume their normal work schedule, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will be assisting customers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To ensure staff meet all customers’ needs, please arrive at the office before 4 p.m. This will allow staff adequate time to process transactions within normal business hours. Please allow only one person per application due to limited office space and maximum occupancy requirements.

If you have already mailed in your boat titling and registration paperwork, please do not come into the office for processing. Staff will not be available to locate and process mailed paperwork from the window. SCDNR asks for your continued patience as all mailed paperwork will be processed on a first-in, first-out basis.

To reduce the spread of COVID-19, all offices will implement a single-point entry and exit, as well as one-way traffic flow and floor markers, meeting proper social/physical distancing requirements. With the health and well-being of our staff and customers as a primary concern, SCDNR strongly recommends all customers wear a face covering while visiting any of the offices across the state.

Online, phone, and U.S. mail options are still available for customers who do not wish to do transactions in-person.