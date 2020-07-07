Gibson named Emergency Services director

PICKENS COUNTY — Crosswell Fire Chief Billy Gibson has been named Pickens County Emergency Services Director.

Gibson replaces Scott Smith — who served as Crosswell Fire Chief prior to Gibson — and had expressed an interest in returning to that position and finishing out his career in fire service.

“Pickens County has a history of leading the way in many aspects and our emergency services division is certainly one of those areas,” Gibson said. “I look forward to working with all of our first responders as we continue to build on that reputation.”

Gibson began his career in fire service in 1988 with the Easley Fire Department, where he was promoted to Lieutenant in 1994 and to Captain in 1999. He went on to work for the Vineyards Fire Department in 2004 when it was first established and then as the County Fire Chief in Anderson County before returning to Pickens County in 2013 to work for the Pickens Rural Fire District.

He also served as the Chief of the Shady Grove Fire District.

He is an adjunct instructor with the SC State Fire Academy, a certified Fire Inspector through the International Codes Council, Past President of the SC State Firefighters Association and the Pickens County Fire Chief’s Association, and a member of the SC State Fire Chief’s Association.

“Chief Gibson brings a wealth of experience to bear to his new task as Emergency Services Director,” said County Administrator Ken Roper. “I’m looking forward to seeing him move all of our county emergency departments forward in the direction that County Council has provided. “

Chief Gibson’s promotion and Chief Smith’s return to Crosswell Fire District went into effect July 1.

