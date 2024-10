PICKENS COUNTY — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office says a British man drowned while visiting friends on Lake Keowee early Friday evening.

According to the office, 24-year-old Derrick Andrew Otin of Nottingham, England was at the Cliffs Boat Ramp when he drowned around 5:40 p.m.

The office reports he had just graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati in May.

Officials said is autopsy was performed on Saturday and the drowning is being investigated by SCDNR.