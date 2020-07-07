30 Day trek spans S.C., including Sassafras Mountain

Tom Mullikin has chosen the Palmetto Trail as his pathway to showcase the unique natural beauty of S.C.

PICKENS COUNTY — South Carolina attorney, university professor and world explorer Tom Mullikin has chosen the Palmetto Trail as his pathway to showcase the unique natural beauty of the Palmetto State and highlight environmental threats to its most vulnerable areas.

Mullikin’s trek is dubbed the South Carolina Seven (SC7) Expedition.

A former U.S. Army JAG officer, Tom received certification as an Army Master Fitness Trainer, and he has since led members of the U.S. armed forces and veterans of the U.S. Army Special Forces community on expeditions around the world.

Currently serving as chair of the Governor’s S.C. Floodwater Commission (SCFC), Tom is leading the effort to build a flood-mitigating ocean-reef off the coast of South Carolina among other large SCFC projects, while simultaneously overseeing the work of his non-profit Global Eco Adventures.

As Mullikin follows the Palmetto Trail from the mountains to the sea, the expedition will highlight the ‘CAROLINA 7’ – so-named for the seven geographic wonders unique to the Palmetto State. The purpose of the expedition is to bring attention to the natural marvels that need our protection and the myriad outdoor adventures that await us in our own backyards and beyond.

On July 3, he crossed Sassafras Mountain in Pickens County, tallest point in S.C., and referred to as the “Second Wonder of S.C.” He was joined by S.C. Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and her family for a hike on the Sassafras Overlook.

Throughout the course of his 30 day trek, Mullikin will take part in “Fireside Chats” to focus on issues ranging from childhood fitness to floodwater management. Among them will be a chat at Table Rock Lodge in Pickens County, RJ Rockers Brewery in Spartanburg, home of the Palmetto Trail Pale Ale, and one at the Palmetto Trail Headquarters in Columbia, S.C.

“The South Carolina Seven expedition will not only provide us with an opportunity to explore some of the most uniquely beautiful places on earth right here in South Carolina, but it will bring attention to – and create international awareness of – the natural treasures our state has to offer,” Mullikin said. “Further, the SC7 adventure will serve as the perfect stage to highlight how South Carolina is leading the way in developing and advancing resiliency strategies to address adverse weather from a changing climate. This is key.”

As he hikes the last mile of the Peak Passage, between Newberry and Fairfield County he will be joined by Tracy McPherson, M.D., Chair of the Palmetto Trail, along with representatives of Fairfield Forward, Eat Smart Move More, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of SC, which has partnered with The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to install the TRACK Trail Program at the popular Alston Trailhead. This segment will highlight the importance of healthy outdoor exercise to kids, he said.

The SC7 Expedition Team invites you to join them at the South Carolina Aquarium on July 30 for a Finish Line Celebration. More information on the SC7 itinerary can be found by going to www.southcarolina7.com.

From Walhalla in the Blue Ridge Mountains to Awendaw on the Intracoastal Waterway, the Palmetto Trail winds from mountains to sea through 14 counties—Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Union, Laurens, Newberry, Fairfield, Richland, Sumter, Clarendon, Orangeburg, Berkeley and Charleston.

The Trail inspires active, healthy living and showcases the state’s diverse natural beauty, fascinating history and rich cultural heritage.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.