Last call for alcohol

PICKENS COUNTY — To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 between young adults in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster recently announced the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants throughout the state will be prohibited after 11 p.m. each night.

The governor’s order went into effect on July 11 at 11 p.m. and will continue the duration of S.C. State of Emergency, or until repealed by another executive order — whichever comes first.

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said McMaster. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

The governor’s order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business, officials said.

The order is designed to help damper COVID-19 transmission while also “hopefully avoiding the need to resort to more restrictive means of addressing the same.”

The order came on heels of DHEC announcing 2,239 new positive cases of COVID-19 on July 11, — which was S.C.’s highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 reported in a single day — as well as the state’s first pediatric death associated with the disease.

The governor’s orderapplies to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.

There are approximately 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.