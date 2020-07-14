Saving the historic Soapstone Baptist Church

PICKENS — If your mother, on her deathbed, asked you to keep a promise — how far would you go to follow through? If your great-grandfather built the house you lived in, only to have a neighbor burn it down — what would you do to make sure that his new house stood forever?

These are the questions asked by Mable Clarke, who has started an online crowd-funding page in an attempt to save the historic Soapstone Baptist Church.

According to records, Clarke and the other nine church members of Soapstone Church (the first church founded by freed slaves in the Upstate) have received interests by Florida developers to buy the church’s six acres.

Clarke has stated while they don’t want to sell the property, the current remaining mortgage sits at $50,000.

So far, the church has been able to keep the lights on and remain current through Clarke’s monthly food fundraisers — the famous fishfry.

Clarke said she started monthly food fundraisers/cookouts to raise money to keep a deathbed promise to her mother, made at the age of 104 — to keep the doors of Soapstone Church open and continue her good work.

But now, it’s not just the church — the mission grew into the discovery and restoration of the slave cemetery that sits on the church grounds.

Clarke said she had heard about the cemetery where many of the freed slaves were buried her entire life through family stories, but for decades, no one knew where it was.

Those stories came full-circle in the early 2000s when the slave cemetery was discovered by a land surveyor reviewing the property line, she said.

“Mable felt deeply for the cemetery. These were her ancestors, they were the founders of the town,” the fundraiser’s page reads. “Most importantly, they were people. They deserved to be recognized. She contacted Pickens County and Clemson University (among others), received a grant, and they cleared the land.”

Perseverance and heritage are the backbones of the church. Clarke’s great-grandfather was one of the freed slaves that stayed in the area and would hold service at the giant soapstone rock, which sits next to the church today.

News reports say in 1967, the Ku Klux Klan burned the original church down. A few years later, they rebuilt the building where it remains to this day.

“For the past 10 years, Mable has been hosting monthly fish-fry’s as a way to pay the mortgage and keep the utilities running,” the post reads. “At $14 a plate, she has also built an amazing community of supporters. Food is her tool, a way to reach people, and a way to bring people together. But it isn’t enough. They need you. She needs you.”

To make a donation to help save Soapstone Baptist Church, visit www.gofundme.com/f/soapstone-church-and-slave-cemetery.