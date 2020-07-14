Animal cruelty charges after 9 of 11 dogs found dead in home

PICKENS COUNTY — Eleven dogs were found in a home in Pickens County, nine of them were dead.

Pickens County deputies went to the home of Jerry Martin Jr. last Thursday after receiving a tip about animal abuse. Deputies said when they arrived the smell from dead animals was horrific.

Officials said of the two remaining living dogs, one was “barely alive” and the other dog was covered in fleas.

After the dogs arrived at the Pickens County Animal Shelter, they were taken in by Rescue Dogs Rock who transported them to Paws and Claws Animal Clinic for rehab and to eventually find “forever homes.”

Martin faces 11 charges of ill treatment of animals, according to an incident report.

He was released July 3 on bond.