County releases new brand

PICKENS COUNTY — Pickens County has launched a new brand this week that officials say will better reflect what citizens value most about the community.

The slogan “Adventure Starts Here” was adopted as part of the rebrand, along with a new county logo modeled after the county seal with mountains, lakes and four stars representing the four Medal of Honor recipients in Pickens County, they said.

Pickens County Parks, Recreation and Tourism staff oversaw the branding process that began earlier this year.

In collaboration with the National Heritage Corridor, they sought to identify the traits that make Pickens County unique by receiving feedback from a public branding survey and from an advisory group comprised of citizens. Their research concluded that among Pickens County’s best assets were:

· An extensive unspoiled natural environment

· Area is suitable for year-round tourism

· Best part of the Cherokee Foothills National Scenic Byway

· A network of well-maintained parks and trails

· Three-tiered lake system

· Deep Appalachian history

· Strong arts and crafts community

· Civic pride in cultural tradition

· Active communities that are receptive to positive change

· Education and research from Clemson University, Southern Wesleyan University and Tri-County Technical College

The National Heritage Corridor presented the branding concept to County Council on Monday, July 13. The meeting is available to watch on the Pickens County YouTube Channel.

Pickens County will release a new website congruent with the brand this fall, and new signage is expected to begin going up soon. Pickens County’s social media accounts are already being updated to reflect the new identity, they said.

Be sure to follow @PickensCountySC on Facebook and Instagram to participate in a contest to win new merchandise, as well the new Parks, Recreation and Tourism accounts @ExplorePickensCounty.