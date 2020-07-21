Easley kicks off mask campaign

EASLEY — The City of Easley, on Monday, July 12, passed a Resolution strongly encouraging its citizens, business and visitors to continue to social distance, frequently wash their hands, and to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

While not a requirement, city officials said they hoped a recommendation of a mask would help encourage residents to “do their part” to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Resolution outlined several guidelines for encouraging face coverings in public spaces and also for their proper use including that all citizens, city employees and visitors follow the proper CDC guidelines to social distance, frequently wash hands, and to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed area of any public building and retail establishment; and that retail establishments should require staff to wear face coverings while working in areas open to the general public and areas in which interactions with other staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.

It also states food service establishments should require staff who interact with customers (including, without limitation, delivery personnel) to wear face coverings while working.

The resolution also outlined how people should thoroughly wash/sanitize hands before putting on a face covering, should avoid touching the front of the face covering at all times and should wash/sanitize hands before and after removing it.

Frequent hand-washing and social-spacing protocols should continue along with the wearing of face coverings indoor shared spaces, the resolution reads.

The City also reminds residents reusable face covering should be cleaned between uses and that disposable masks be used as outlined by their manufacturer.

“To help encourage the wearing of face coverings in public, the City of Easley has launched the ‘MASK-UP EASLEY’ campaign,” officials said. “The goal of the ‘MASK-UP EASLEY’ campaign is to help curve the large increase in cases seen through the City of Easley and Pickens County.”

The campaign will work to encourage the use of face coverings throughout the city. Stickers and education signage will be provided to businesses and public places in the City of Easley to prominently post at all entrances urging patrons, clients and visitors to wear face coverings upon entering, they said.

The City of Easley will also look at helping to provide education on the proper use of masks and how to make reusable masks at home, they said.

Chris Bowers, Pickens County Councilman representing the Easley area, presented a similar resolution recommending the wearing of masks to County Council on July 13. The resolution failed 2-4, with only Bowers and Councilman Ensley Feemster (Clemson) voting in favor.

Currently Clemson and Central are the only municipalities in Pickens County with mask requirements.