Amici to open in Easley

EASLEY — Residents of Easley take note because there’s about to be a new flavor in town. Amici recently announced their newest location on South Pendleton Street in downtown Easley will soon be open for business.

Franchise owners Ferrante and Stephanie Johnson said they are thrilled to bring the popular restaurant concept, known for its pizza and hot wings, to Easley and its surrounding area — which is “near and dear” to the heart of them both.

“We both graduated not far from here at Clemson and we are both extremely excited to be bringing the Amici pizza, wings, and friends experience here,” Ferrante said. “There’s a lot of history to the building here on Pendleton Street, which many residents will remember from their childhood as the local hardware store. It was originally a grocery store and the blueprints are stamped December 8, 1941 — the day after the Pearl Harbor attack.”

Amici will open the first brewery in Easley and the new owners said they welcome all craft beer connoisseurs to come in for taste seven days a week. The beers will change out periodically and Amici will offer new flavors. They’re presently brewing an Amber Ale, Mexican Lager, IPA, and a Hefeweizen, they said.

Amici Food Group, LLC is based in Madison, Ga., where the very first Amici opened back in 1993. Easley will be the tenth location and the seventh franchise, according to company records.

“The Amici concept is rooted in small town America because that’s where it started,” said Amici CEO Mike Torino. “We like to think of ourselves as your living room away from home. It’s where you go to enjoy a dinner with your family or sit around the bar with friends and watch the game.

“Keep your eye on us because we’re growing and big things are happening,” Torino continued. “This isn’t the last time we’ll be making an announcement about opening a new location.”

Amici currently has nine stores in operation – Madison, Covington, Conyers, Lake Oconee, Milledgeville, Macon, Monroe, and Athens (all in the state of Georgia), and Clemson, S.C. Besides the new Easley establishment, a Fayetteville, Ga., location is on track to open later this year as well.

Amici, at 121 South Pendleton Street in Easley, is slated to be open by the end of July 2020.