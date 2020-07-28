Rabid bat exposes 1

PICKENS COUNTY — State health officials said one person was potentially exposed to a rabid bat in Pickens County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the rabid bat was found near Mountain View Drive and South Glassy Mountain Church Road and was submitted to the laboratory on July 20.

DHEC said the bat was confirmed to have rabies on July 21.

If you believe you have come into contact with a rabid animal, DHEC says to wash the area with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

This is the first animal to test positive for rabies in Pickens County in 2020 and 75th case statewide.