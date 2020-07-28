Tri-County BPW Woman of Accomplishment Award

EASLEY — The purpose of the South Carolina Business and Professional Women’s Club “Woman of Accomplishment Award Program” is to honor successful women who have distinguished themselves in their career, community service, and are outstanding role models for young women. BPW membership promotes activities that involve the participation of women and recognizes achievements and efforts of women in our community.

Congratulations to Mrs. Regina Lewis who is the current recipient of the Woman of Accomplishment Award for Tri-County Business and Professional Women’s Club. Mrs. Lewis currently serves as the Music Director/Organist/Pianist at St. Matthias Lutheran Church in Easley. While this is Mrs. Lewis’ current position, she has used her musical talents performing across the US for many years. She has provided concerts for Mission Trips in and out of the country, sang at Glorietta Conference Center and been used extensively in religious services across America.

In 1995 Regina realized a life-long dream when she founded “His By Design”. This mentoring ministry originally was aimed at helping women grow in their spiritual lives, but as time progressed she realized her teaching and mentoring skills could be used to help women in all walks of life, personal and professional, so the ministry was expanded to include speaking engagements in both the professional and ministry arena as a motivational speaker and guest musician.

Regina was employed for 15 years as a Corporate Executive Administrator for a Property Management company in Myrtle Beach, worked several years in the banking industry and is the owner of two businesses, a Representative for Farmasi Products and for Legal Shield/ID Shield.

She has many years of service in Ministry as Minister of Music, Ministry of Christian Education, Choir Director, Pianist, Soloist, Teacher, Conference Speaker.

She is a member of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, Tri-County Business and Professional Women’s Club, American Organist Guild and Women of Evangelical Lutheran Church.

At present her community involvement comes through Tri-County BPW as she works with this organization to educate, encourage, and elevate women in both their professional and personal lives. This is done through monthly meeting participation, and special events sponsored by BPW where she serves as the Motivational Speaker and Treasurer.

Through her musical endeavors she touches the lives of many, encouraging them to find their place and to strive to be all they can be wherever they are in life.

For more information concerning Tri-County Business and Professional Women’s Club’s positive influence in our community email Jean Wilson aloeveracosmetics@bellsouth.net