Clemson to start Fall semester online

PICKENS COUNTY — On July 22, Clemson University President Jim Clements sent a letter to students announcing the university’s Fall semester would be online only. In-person classes have been delayed to Sept. 21, he said.

“From the earliest days following the emergence of COVID-19 as a global health threat, Clemson’s focus has been on continuing to fulfill our vital land-grant mission to our students and home state,” Clements wrote. “We remain deeply committed to providing in-person instruction and the type of on-campus environment that make Clemson the special place we all love.”

Clements cited the health and safety of the students, faculty, staff and communities for the decision, saying “the progression of COVID-19, particularly in South Carolina and the Upstate region, continues to create a great deal of uncertainty around bringing students back to our campuses and beginning in-person instruction in August.”

No other changes to the academic calendar will be made at this time, he said.

Officials said move-in for students living on campus is now scheduled to begin Sept. 13 and all current restrictions on campus gatherings and events will remain in place until further notice.

The semester will begin on Aug. 19 with online instruction.

“I know this is disappointing news for many of our students, especially our first-year students who are looking forward to beginning their on-campus Clemson experience,” Clements said. “However, we feel this modified approach is in the best interest of the Clemson Family at this time.”

Officials said they believe that by delaying the resumption of on-campus activities for another four weeks, and by strictly following the recommended health precautions, the disease “will be reduced to a point where we can safely return to something approximating a normal learning environment.”

They said they will also use the time to execute a previously announced plan to test all students (for COVID-19) in order to “provide a better means to predict infection rates in our community.”

“We feel this is the safest course of action for our Clemson community. And I want to reiterate that Clemson remains fully committed to providing an in-person experience for all our students this fall – especially our new students whom I know are anxious to begin creating their own Clemson memories and our students who will be graduating in December,” Clements said. “To our students and parents, we very much appreciate your flexibility and patience as we navigate these uncharted waters. To our amazing faculty and staff, my sincere thanks for the outstanding planning and work you continue to do every day on behalf of Clemson. Go Tigers!”