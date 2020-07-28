Blue Ridge Fest gives back

PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative recently announced the distribution of $144,000 to 12 local non-profit organizations in Greenville, Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties through Blue Ridge Fest despite its cancellation due to COVID-19.

Since the event’s inception, Blue Ridge Fest has raised nearly $3 million for local human help organizations that provide individuals with necessities such as food, shelter, clothing and health care, according to co-op officials.

The charities receiving funds in 2020 include: A Child’s Haven, CFK, Inc., Feed a Hungry Child, Foothills Alliance, Foothills Care Center, Golden Corner Food Pantry, Grace’s Closet, Hospice of the Upstate, North Greenville Crisis Ministry, Oconee Presbyterian Service Fund, Service Dogs for Veterans and United Christian Ministries. Check presentations took place in June.

“The twelve charities were selected last fall and our employees remained committed to raising funds for them, especially during such a time of need,” said Jim Lovinggood, CEO of Blue Ridge Electric Co-op. “This year was very different — no classic cars, music, food or crowds. However, it reaffirms our sponsors’ and community’s unwavering commitment to helping neighbors in need. We look forward to being able to properly thank our donors and invite them to join our charities and employees for a celebration event.”