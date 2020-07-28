Tri-County Technical College announces plans for Fall term

UPSTATE — TCTC Strong: Our Path Forward is the name of Tri-County Technical College’s journey to return to on-campus learning amidst the coronavirus pandemic, while protecting the health and safety of students, employees and the community. As part of this journey, the college announced its academic instruction plans for the fall term, which begins Aug. 17.

TCTC will offer face-to-face, online and hybrid (a combination of face-to-face and online) courses this fall. Course delivery decisions are based on the unique needs of each program and major. Most courses will have a combination of online and on-campus instruction, and courses that require hands-on learning will continue in person as much as possible.

In total, there are eight different course delivery methods:

1. Face-to-Face – Courses are taught in person on campus.

2. Distance Learning – Courses are taught entirely online; students complete coursework based on an established schedule of assignments and activities but are not required to be online at the same time.

3. Distance Learning with Option to Come to Campus – Courses are taught entirely online. An assigned classroom will be available on campus for students who do not have access to Internet at home or have another need to be on campus.

4. Distance Learning: Synchronous/Asynchronous – Courses are taught entirely online; students engage in online learning at the same scheduled time (synchronous) for a portion of the course and other instruction occurs via recording or other assigned activity (asynchronous).

5. Distance Learning Synchronous – Courses are taught entirely online; students are online at the same scheduled time.

6. Hybrid Asynchronous – Students rotate between face-to-face learning on campus at a scheduled time and asynchronous (not a defined time) online learning.

7. Hybrid Synchronous – Students rotate between face-to-face learning on campus and online learning at a scheduled time.

8. Modified Tutorial – Courses are taught online at a scheduled time with a face-to-face component as needed. Face-to-face instruction occurs via flexible attendance rather than a predefined meeting pattern.

Given that most courses will have a combination of online and on-campus instruction, Tri-County plans to deploy mobile hotspots to students who do not have access to and/or cannot afford home internet service. The device and monthly service fee will be covered by the college.

“Our plan for the fall is grounded in two priorities: create a healthy and safe learning environment and continue to deliver high quality learning experiences,” said Dr. Galen DeHay, president of TCTC. “We continue to balance the health and safety of our students and employees with the need to fulfill our vision of transforming lives and building strong communities one student at a time.”

Student support and engagement services will be available both virtually and in person during the fall term. In-person support services will be offered by appointment, and virtual support services like tutoring and librarians will be embedded in online courses.

“Tri-County prides itself on creating a supportive environment in which to learn and succeed in all instructional delivery modes. Whether courses meet online or in person, we are committed to providing an educational experience that is engaging, interactive, and offers timely and meaningful feedback. Students will have opportunities to interact and engage with not only the course content but with other students and instructors as well,” said Dr. DeHay.

TCTC is taking the necessary steps to minimize the spread of coronavirus on its campuses. All students, employees and visitors are required to practice physical distancing and wear a face covering/mask. These safety measures are consistent with guidelines issued by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SC DHEC) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Additionally, before returning to campus, students must watch a return-to-campus video once and review a COVID-19 health screening form weekly. If a student answers “yes” to any of the questions on the health screening form, they are told not to come to campus and to notify the Student Support Office. Instructors will have alternative options for students to participate in class and complete coursework should they become ill.

“Maintaining a safe environment is a responsibility we all share, and we are relying on our students and employees to adhere to the processes we have put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our communities,” said Dr. DeHay.