Publix sells winning lottery ticket

EASLEY — The South Carolina Education Lottery has announced two people have cashed in big, playing the same game at different Upstate locations.

According to lottery officials, both individuals won $150,000 on the Giant Jumbo Bucks scratch off. One of the tickets was sold at the Publix on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley while the other was sold at the Bi-Lo in Seneca.

Both winners beat the odds of 1 in 600,000 to win in the $5 scratch-off game.

Lottery officials say three top prizes still remain.

Both winners cashed in their tickets on the same day in Columbia and chose to remain anonymous.