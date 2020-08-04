A rivalry on hold

PICKENS COUNTY — The longest continuous, non-conference football rivalry will not be played in 2020 after an SEC school presidents vote last Thursday.

Clemson and South Carolina will not meet in the 2020 season after the SEC voted to follow in the footsteps of the Big Ten and PAC-12 with a conference-only schedule.

They are slated to kick off on Sept. 26 with a 10-game slate.

The Tigers and Gamecocks have matched up on the field each season since 1909, which is the second-longest rivalry streak of any type. (Minnesota-Wisconsin played in a 113th consecutive season last year).

“We believe these schedule adjustments offer the best opportunity to complete a full season by giving us the ability to adapt to the fluid nature of the virus and the flexibility to adjust schedules as necessary if disruptions occur,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release. “It is regrettable that some of our traditional non-conference rivalries cannot take place in 2020 under this plan, but these are unique, and hopefully temporary, circumstances that call for unconventional measures.”

The ACC voted last Wednesday to allow its members to play one non-conference game within its home state, but the SEC’s subsequent move meant ACC-SEC rivalries such as the Palmetto Bowl, Louisville-Kentucky, Florida-Florida State and Georgia-Georgia Tech are off this campaign.

Dates for Clemson’s 11 games and Clemson’s non-conference opponent has yet to be announced, but the Tigers’ first game is slated for the week of Sept. 7-12.

“We appreciate the leadership of our ACC Board of Directors today on their direction forward,” said Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “This model gives the ACC the best chance to provide a safe environment for our coaches and student-athletes, while having a competitive season. There are still many more details to work out, and we must continue to be diligent in our testing and safety protocols.”

Also of note was the announcement Notre Dame, which traditionally plays as an Independent, is playing a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020. Subsequently, the Fighting Irish will be eligible for the ACC Championship Game, slated for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will play in the league’s title game, officials said.

Clemson’s home ACC opponents include Boston College, Miami (Fla.), Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia. Road ACC games include Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Information on stadium capacity limits has not yet been released.

Clemson has won six consecutive games over South Carolina and a seventh-consecutive win would have tied for the longest streak in the series (1934-40).

But there’s always next year …