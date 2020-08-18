PICKENS COUNTY — On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off a countdown to the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season with the announcement of a new cookie: Toast-Yay!, a French toast–inspired cookie dipped in icing.

Girl Scout Cookies from girls with Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands will be $5 a box next cookie season. Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scout Cookies, a gluten free option, will be $6 a box.

As the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread during the 2020 cookie season, many girl entrepreneurs quickly changed their emphasis to virtual sales as they experienced the same challenges as other businesses.

GSUSA also offered a new national online platform, Girl Scouts Cookie Care, that enabled customers to safely order cookies for home delivery or to donate cookies to first responders, volunteers, and local causes. In the 2021 season, Girl Scouts in Upstate South Carolina will again embrace their entrepreneurial spirit by selling cookies through online platforms and innovative “virtual cookie booths” on social media (with parental supervision).

Many girls will offer socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options. If local guidelines allow, in-person sales may also be available in certain areas, keeping girls’ safety top priority, officials said.

Additionally, Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands said they will be subsidizing shipping for on-line orders of six or more boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, cutting the normal shipping cost in half.

“Whether Girl Scouts are selling in their neighborhood or online the Girl Scout Cookie Program allows girls to develop their business savvy,” said Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands CEO Lora Tucker. “For many girls this is their first business in their path to entrepreneurship.”

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.