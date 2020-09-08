EASLEY — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s (NFFF) mission is to honor and remember America’s fallen fire heroes. They focus on providing resources to those families in rebuilding their lives as well develop ways to reduce firefighter deaths and injuries. The Stair Climb supports the programs for our local departments funded by NFFF.

The Greenville City 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is a way to honor and remember those FDNY first responders who selflessly gave their lives on 9-11-2001. We are climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center. Through firefighter and community participation we can ensure that each of the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, and 10 EMS as well as the countless others that have since given their lives are remembered.

Safe Industries, of Easley, has provided safety equipment, firefighting products, and services to first responders for 15 years. It is an honor to sponsor this event and give back to those fearless men and women who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice.

We hope others feel inspired to participate and support the event this Friday on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

We will never forget.