District releases SAT scores

PICKENS COUNTY — Students in the School District of Pickens County outperformed state and national averages on the SAT exam in 2020.

SDPC’s overall total score was 1085, higher than the national score of 1030 and the South Carolina score of 1019. SDPC ranked 2th out of all SC school districts in overall total score. Also, the scores for each of SDPC’s four high schools exceeded state and national averages.

“I’m very proud of the work our teachers do to prepare our students for success at the college level,” said Dr. Danny Merck, SDPC superintendent. “We have placed an emphasis on not only offering a wide variety of AP and honors courses, but also expanding access to those courses for more students. Our students consistently show their best performance on measures of college and career readiness, and it’s encouraging to see that continue this year.”

The SAT relies on two main components: Evidence Based Reading and Writing (ERW) and Math. The Essay section is optional. Scores range from 400 to 1600 overall with 200 to 800 coming from ERW and 200 – 800 coming from Math. SDPC students had a mean score of 556 on the

ERW portion of the test and 529 on the Math portion, outperforming state and national averages for both portions.