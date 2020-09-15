Hagood Mill Foundation receives grants from SC Humanities

PICKENS — Hagood Mill Foundation (HMF), who supports Hagood Mill Historic Site, has been awarded two grants by SC Humanities — the Bridge Grant (for Covid relief) and a Mini-Grant (for Seeds of Change event)- both totaling $6,000.

HMF received a Bridge Grant from South Carolina Humanities who obtained their funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act economic stabilization plan. The support from the Bridge Grant allowed the organization to continue paying their staff and make some rental payments.

The monies for the Seeds of Change event helped pay honoraria to the speakers and panelists and assisted with technology support to create the virtual event.

Local residents and others from much further away were, and still are, able to view the Seeds of Change event on YouTube—Hagood Mill Historic Site, Seeds of Change. You can see firsthand what SC Humanities is doing in South Carolina.

SC Humanities seeks to enrich the cultural and intellectual lives of all South Carolinians by providing high-quality programs that enrich minds and broaden perspectives, foster positive human relationships, encourage good citizenship and bring together the diverse people of our statewide culture. SC Humanities supports programs that are balanced, reflect sensitivity to a breadth of ideas, encourage open dialogue, demonstrate integrity and are ethical in operations.