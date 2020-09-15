Local girl crowned LMSC Young Miss Teen Upstate

EASLEY — Elisabeth “Beth” Trouten of Easley, S.C., won the LMSC Young Miss Teen Upstate title on Sept. 12 at Walhalla Middle School.

Beth is the daughter of Jennifer Mason and Daniel Trouten. She is a 14-year-old freshman at Pickens High School where she is a member of the Pickens High School “Rockstars” Marching Band. She is a member of the Color Guard team and also plays the oboe in the concert band.

The Little Miss South Carolina (LMSC) Pageant is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. It is one of South Carolina’s oldest pageant systems for children and young adults, according to officials.

The LMSC pageant promotes community service and academic excellence, as well as encouraging poise and positive self-esteem in their contestants. LMSC is partnered with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. The pageant and contestants raised over $29,000 for Prisma Health Children’s Hospital during the 2020 pageant year.

Beth will be competing for the title of Young Miss Teen South Carolina in July. In the meantime, she is looking forward to raising money for the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, as well as spending time serving her community with a variety of community service projects.