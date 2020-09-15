$15K to help the hungry

UPSTATE — AT&T is funding a hot meals program to help Tri-County Technical College students who are struggling with food insecurity.

A $15,000 donation from AT&T will help under-resourced students meet their nutritional needs by providing meal plan vouchers worth $240 each for use at the TCTC Café for one semester.

“Our Believe SC initiative is focused on helping address the problem of hunger in South Carolina,” said Amanda Taylor, regional director of external affairs for AT&T. “We’re excited to be able to support the Tri-County Technical College Foundation as they work to help students avoid having to choose between food and continuing their education to prepare for the future.”