Quilt of Valor awarded to Bob Nash

Bob and Harriet Nash.

CENTRAL — The Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) awarded the Quilt of Valor to Robert Nash, Ph.D. for his military service.

The ceremony was held outdoors, on the Nash porch, with the Chapter Regent, Carolyn Nations, presiding, and seven members present, all properly masked. The Registered Quilt of Valor was machine-sewn and hand-quilted by Teresa Efant, Chapter Chair of the Service for Veterans Committee. “The quilt took about 150 hours to make,” said Efant.

When Nations awarded the quilt, she said: “The quilt is made of three layers and each layer has its own special meaning. The top with its many colors, shapes and fabrics represents the communities and the many individuals we are as a nation. The batting, the filler, is the center of the quilt, to provide warmth, it represents our hope that this quilt will bring warmth, comfort, and peace to Bob. The backing is the strength that supports the other layers and represents Bob’s strength and the support of his family and friends. Each stitch that holds the layers together was made with love, gratitude, and prayers for him.”

Harriet Nash, Bob’s wife, wrapped the quilt around his shoulders.

“Thanks to the DAR chapter for this special honor and a special thanks to Teresa Efant who stitched the quilt. This quilt is an item that will be cherished for a long time and will have a special place in our home,“ said Nash. “This is a great honor to me, for many reasons,” he said. ”While in the military, I tried to make it my motto to take care of the soldiers all the time and provide them with the resources that they needed to accomplish their mission.”

Nash is Fort Prince George’s 2019 Outstanding Veteran Volunteer and was selected as the South Carolina State Outstanding Veteran Volunteer as well. His military service included TN National Guard, CO D, 190th Army Infantry Battalion and 35 years with the US Army Reserves.

Nash retired as Command Sergeant Major of the 108th Training Command, which he helped organize. He was responsible for advising Division Command and supervising tasks for conducting military training for as many as 28,000 military trainees at Fort Jackson, SC. Nash was appointed Ambassador for US Army Reserve as SC Representative.

Nash also developed the Southern Wesleyan University Military Monument – “We Will Remember.” He created a Veterans Day Display in the dining facility on the campus of Southern Wesleyan University. The display includes mannequins in appropriate military uniforms, military awards and medals. The display is accompanied with a full set of Military Branch Flags.

“It is the Chapter’s hope that this quilt will be a constant reminder to Bob that his service and sacrifices will not be forgotten. We pray that it may wrap him in warmth and comfort for many years to come. We thank you, Bob, for your service,” said Nations.