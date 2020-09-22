Head-on collision kills Easley man

EASLEY — A 72-year-old man was killed Thursday morning after two pickup trucks crashed head-on in Pickens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP).

The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. on Old Easley Highway, or S.C. Highway 124, 3 miles east of Easley, according to Highway Patrol.

The coroner identified the victim as Mark Brent Smith of Easley.

Troopers said Smith was driving a 2000 Dodge pickup truck and heading west on Highway 124 when a 2019 Chevy pickup truck, traveling east, crossed the center line and hit the Dodge head-on.

Neither of the drivers were wearing seat belts and the collision trapped them in their vehicles, where they had to be mechanically removed from the wreckage, according to SCHP.

Smith died at the scene, Hovis said.

The 41-year-old driver of the Chevy pickup was injured and taken by ambulance to Prisma Health’s Greenville Memorial Hospital.

No other information on the injured driver has been released.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.