PICKENS — Old-Time musicians near and far descend on the grounds of Hagood Mill to compete in this official State-sanctioned two-day event. Due to special Covid circumstances the event is looking very different in 2020. Tickets for the event are extremely limited to 200. The SC Fiddling Competition will occur on site and will be live streamed to our virtual audience. The Mill will operate, we will have living history demonstrators throughout the site and also a cherry picked group of artisan vendors. The educational and entertainment value of the day will remain the same as ever, we will simply have an intimate audience of 200. This is also a very special occasion as we will have a commercial film crew on site!

The SC State Fiddling Championship will take place on Saturday Oct. 17, starting at 9 a.m. The competition has run as late as 8 p.m. in the past. Competitions will take place on the historic stage and also at the Heritage Pavilion. Details of the competition prize money and schedule will be released at a later date. Competitions will be limited to ten entries into the following categories (all categories are open to adult and junior (16 & Under) competitors): String Band (Up to 5 musicians per band), Fiddle, Banjo, Guitar, and Wildcat. Registration fees include general admission to Saturday’s event.

There promises to be lots to do and lots of fun! Admission is $15 per person. There is no special pricing or free entry for children due to restrictions in the number of people we can gather on the historic side for the event and the financial reality of selling so few tickets. Admission includes entrance to the Hagood Mill Historic Site as well as the Heritage Pavilion and Hagood Creek Petroglyph Site. Also included in Saturday’s entrance is an evening concert by Kristin Harris and Borger Wiggle. They play from 9-11 pm at the Heritage Pavilion.

Our typical Third Saturday happenings of the operation of the Hagood Mill, living history demonstrators and artisan vendors will start at 10 am. We will also have food trucks throughout the day and evening on Saturday. As always, we encourage visitors to bring lawn chairs or blankets for the show. Please bring a mask and personal hand sanitizer. Visitors are also welcome to bring their favorite old-time instruments and join in the “open jam” which typically takes place throughout the day under the ancient cedar beside our beloved 1791 log cabin.

Make a weekend of the festivities and join us on Friday, Oct. 16 as well. We will be integrating ghost stories into Friday’s evening entertainment on Oct. 16. Back by popular demand, our host for this year’s “The Fright: Scary Stories at the Mill,” is author and storyteller Johnny Thomas Fowler. This veteran showman is guaranteed to delight listeners with his music, folklore, and a big helping of spooky stories to share with each and every one at the Heritage Pavilion from 6:45-8 p.m. Mr. Fowler will be accompanied by storytelling colleagues Jess Willis and Becky Stone, who are sure to fright as well.

Pretty Little Goat will also play on Friday, Oct. 16th from 9-11 p.m. Pretty Little Goat hails from Brevard, N.C., and is an old time string band with a rejuvenating twist. Admission for Friday evening is $5 per person and includes entertainment at the Heritage Pavilion. Tickets will not be sold at the gate and

must be purchased in advance. There will be a food truck on site Friday evening. Camping and Saturday’s admission fee is separate. Campers can set up as early as 1 p.m. on Friday.

For more info, visit www.hagoodmillhistoricsite.com.

Be sure and register as soon as possible online for an admission ticket — only 200 will be sold and no tickets will be sold at the gate. If you want to compete, sign up early and online as well as only a limited number of spots are allowed.