PICKENS COUNTY — A man has been charged with three counts of felony DUI after a deadly crash in Pickens County that happened on Friday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 183 at about 12:22 p.m. The driver of a 2016 Ford Pickup truck, identified as 19-year-old Andrew Brezeale, of Easley, crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Toyota head-on.

The driver of the Toyota, identified by the Pickens County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Derrick Keith Porter of Moore, S.C., died at the scene. Two children in Moore’s vehicle, ages eight and five, were injured and transported to the hospital, troopers said.

Brezeale has been charged with one count of Felony DUI resulting in death and two felony DUIs resulting in great bodily injury.

The condition of the children has not been released due to privacy laws.

Brezeale was in custody at Pickens County Detention Center. The crash is under investigation by the SCHP MAIT team and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

