New Foothouse play to open this Oct.

EASLEY — “Come, Watson, come! The game’s afoot. Not a word! Come!” Sherlock Holmes says these words to Dr. Watson in The Adventure of the Abbey Grange.

Many may not know that this is a reference to Shakespeare’s famous Henry V “Into the breach…” speech. Audiences will have the opportunity to go into the breach, and discover an evening of entertainment in the mystery-comedy, The Game’s Afoot, being staged at Foothills Playhouse in Easley for three weekends, Oct. 2–18, 2020.

The story is set in 1936, at the home of William Gillette. For those not familiar with actor-producer William Gillette, here is a brief background. With the blessing of Sherlock Holmes creator, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Mr. Gillette wrote a stage play about the infamous detective, and found wild success portraying Sherlock Holmes all over the world. His portrayal of Mr. Holmes made the deerstalker cap and meerschaum pipe the recognizable symbols to Sherlock’s identity.

If ever in Connecticut, enthusiasts should put The Gillette Castle on their list of places to visit. His magnificent house, built to his exact specifications, included some of the first speakerphones, recording devices, hidden rooms, and a working, three-mile long, miniature railroad that traveled along his property.

Now, about the show. As the curtain rises, Sherlock Holmes and Professor Moriarity (along with Gillette’s normal cast of characters) are doing their good guy/bad guy dance that we are familiar with, and then the play within a play is over. When the lights come up again, the actors begin their bows, then … Bang! … the lights go out, and the curtain closes.

When the curtain reopens, we are at the stately Gillette Castle on Christmas Eve. William’s mother, Martha Gillette (MJ Maurer), is frantically getting dressed in preparation for the arrival of guests for a Christmas weekend in the country. In walks William (Derick A. Pindroh), in a sling, because he was the victim of a shooting at the theater a few weeks earlier. There is a buzz at the door and in walk Simon Bright (Ryan Hendricks) and his new wife, Aggie Wheeler (Briana Clary), soon to be followed by Felix and Madge Geisel (Ralph Welsh and Lisa Spears) … the other cast members of Gillette’s Sherlock Holmes play.

As the evening progresses, stories of the past come to life, especially as Daria Chase (Angie Sullivan) arrives – to most everyone’s chagrin. We learn that Ms. Chase is a theater critic/reporter for Vanity Fair, and she knows quite a bit about her fellow weekenders. To ease some of the tension in the room, the group agrees to participate in a séance to try to solve the murder of a stage manager the night before. After the séance, what unfolds is life imitating art.

Who shot William?

Who killed the stage manager?

What other villainous happenings occurred that Daria wants to expose?

But then … Gasp! … a murder occurs in the castle. Then comes Act 2, which features the arrival of a go-get-‘em, female police detective, Inspector Goring (Patricia DeVroomen), who is gruff, and suspicious, and on her toes. “Order from Chaos” is her mantra, and she has “a nose for blood.”

As each storyline emerges, including coincidences in past tragedies, the actors begin to emulate their characters. Felix calls out to William, “You know that you are not really Sherlock Holmes, right?” Along the way, Felix and Madge believe that they are the ones that have deciphered the clues, and have solved the murders. Not to reveal too much … But did they?

Audiences are sure to be drawn into this murder mystery/spoof/comedy … and will enjoy following the tangled web of who-dun-it, and who didn’t. Just like any good thriller, you don’t want to miss the last three minutes of the show, as multiple loose-ends are tied up, and another is exposed!

The show is directed by Derick A. Pindroh, who also serves as the Executive Artistic Director for Foothills Playhouse. He is excited that the Playhouse is able to open to the public again, after a long 6-month closure. Safety protocols are in place, to ensure a safe environment for cast, crew, and patrons, including: Masks are to be worn upon entry to the Theatre; Temperature Checks will be taken upon entry to the Theatre; Hand Sanitizing Stations are located at all entrances and exits; Seating is limited to 50% capacity – with empty seats between each group of seats; Fogging of the Theatre will be done prior to each show; Limited concessions sales; and COVID testing for all cast and crew.

Tickets are $12 for General Admission, and $10 for Students (17-), Senior Adults (65+), Active Military and First Responders, and are available on the theatre website: www.foothillsplayhouse.org/tickets. (Seats are sold in pairs, but if patrons need more than 2 tickets, they are asked to purchase pairs next to each other – then on show nights, they will be allowed to shift seats to sit together, and will be asked to still leave 2 empty seats between groups.)

Showtimes are Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 3 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to showtime.

If you have any questions about the show, the theatre, or about tickets, please call the theatre at 864-855-1817, or send an email to: office@foothillsplayhouse.org.

Come out and enjoy Local, Live, Family-Friendly Theatre at Foothills Playhouse – where we put the

Community in Community Theatre!