State Farm Agent Johnny Harvin with the Powdersville Fire Department. Courtesy photo

PICKENS COUNTY — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agents Seth Crow and Johnny Harvin teamed up with the Liberty Fire Department and the Powdersville Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.

State Farm Agents are delivering Fire Prevention Week toolkits to more than 2,500 fire departments across the country, including Liberty and Powdersville Fire Departments, among others. Each toolkit includes resources for Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 4-10, 2020), including brochures, magnets, posters and more.

The Fire Departments will be sharing these resources with schools and communities this fall in support of the campaign.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” focuses on cooking fire safety. Home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half – 49 percent – happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires, according to available data.

“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” said Crow. “These great kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”

Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will include the following: Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking, never leave cooking unattended; keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — at least three feet away from your stovetop and be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” visit fpw.org.

