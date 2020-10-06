EASLEY — A man died Thursday following a crash in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened Wednesday at about 4 p.m. on Highway 123 near Highway 178.

The driver of a 2020 Toyota SUV was traveling north on Highway 123 when they struck a disabled 2005 GMC truck in the rear, troopers said.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as 29-year-old Christopher James O’Neal, of Greenville, according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

O’Neal, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, they said.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.

