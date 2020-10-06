Bank robber sentenced to 13 years

EASLEY — Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins states that Billy Joe Bush, Sr., age 38, pled guilty on Sept. 30, 2020, to Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal and was sentenced to 13 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections by the Honorable Perry Gravely.

Evidence presented at the plea hearing by Assistant Solicitor Durham Hill established that on April 19, 2019 Bush entered the Palmetto Health Credit Union in Easley and presented the teller with a handwritten note stating that he had a gun and demanding money.

Bush received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the building, officials said.

The Easley Police Department investigated and Bush was taken into custody the following day.

Bush also pled guilty to Domestic Violence, which occurred on Aug. 29, 2018. He was sentenced to a concurrent 10 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

