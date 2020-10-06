Man rescued after being buried alive

PICKENS COUNTY — Emergency crews reported a worker was taken to the hospital hospital after being buried under dirt Thursday, Oct. 1 at a Pickens County golf course.

Billy Gibson with Pickens County Emergency Services said the call came in around 2:30 p.m. as a crushing incident at the golf course located at The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards.

According to Gibson, the worker was working on a pipe in a trench when the worker was buried under dirt. Gibson says as Vineyards FD arrived on scene, others who witnessed what happened were already working to dig the worker out. Firefighters then finished the extraction and got the worker flown out to a Greenville hospital for treatment, he said.

Gibson said the worker was unconscious when first responders arrived, but was conscious when taken to the hospital.

On Monday, Rob Duckett, President of The Cliff’s, said they are pleased to report the employee’s condition is continuing to improve.

“Our team was performing routine maintenance work on the fairway of the ninth hole when the incident occurred,” Duckett said in a released statement. “OSHA was notified. Employee safety has always been a top priority at The Cliffs and continues to be, which is evident through our robust safety training program. Our team reacted quickly in this situation and we are pleased to report that the employee’s condition is continuing to improve.”

