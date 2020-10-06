UPSTATE — The outdoor warning sirens around Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The 65 sirens within 10 miles of Oconee Nuclear Station will sound for approximately three minutes. To ensure they are functioning properly, it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once. Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Oconee and Pickens counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

This information is reflected in Oconee Nuclear Station’s 2019-2020 Emergency Preparedness Information booklets sent to residents living within the 10-mile Oconee Nuclear Station emergency planning zone.

If there were ever a real emergency at the nuclear station requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.