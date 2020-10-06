Anmed Health lauded

PICKENS — The AnMed Health System is proud to be the recipient again this year of Zero Harm Awards in multiple categories.

The award is given out every year by the South Carolina Hospital Association. Zero Harm awards go to hospitals that prevent all hospitalacquired infections of a specific nature over an extended period of time.

AnMed Health Medical Center was recognized with an award for going 12 months without any central line bloodstream infections, 60 months without surgical site infections in knee surgery cases and 18 months without surgical site infections in hip surgery cases.

AnMed Health Women’s & Children’s Hospital received a Zero Harm Award for 72 months without bloodstream infections from drug-resistant staph bacteria, 18 months without C.diff cases and 42 months with no surgical site infections in hip surgery cases.

AnMed Health Cannon received a Zero Harm Award for going 36 months without surgical site infections in colon surgeries. The hospital was also recognized for 66 months without bloodstream infections from drug-resistant staph bacteria, 76 months without central line bloodstream infections, 66 months without any surgical site infections in knee or hip surgery cases.

The data for Zero Harm Awards is independently certified by DHEC in a unique third-party verification process.

The awards have been given out since 2014.