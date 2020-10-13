PICKENS COUNTY — Keep South Carolina Beautiful recently awarded Pickens County a New Affiliate Startup Grant as they began their process to create Keep Pickens County Beautiful. The grant, a total of $10,000, will be used to cover the Keep America Beautiful Affiliate fee in the amount of $4,000 with the remaining grant funds used to build the affiliate’s financial base.

“Becoming an affiliate is an extraordinary venture that can take up to a year to complete,” said Keep South Carolina Beautiful State Leader Mallory Coffey. “Not only does an affiliate community have to have the support of local volunteers, they also have to have the support of the local governments within its jurisdiction.”

In the past, Pickens County hosted many events related to litter, including annual countywide litter pickups. The county also received awards from PalmettoPride for their efforts in preventing and eliminating litter. Becoming a Keep America Beautiful affiliate is another step toward creating a litter-free, green and beautiful Pickens County.

Citizens of Pickens County will be required to complete the affiliate process consisting of two trainings, a Community Appearance Index, a Focus Area Survey, and a strategic-plan, which include goals and a behavioral change processes for their community and the specific issues it faces relating to litter, beautification and recycling.

“We are proud to have this affiliate join our network, and we are eager to see the beautiful things they will do in Upstate South Carolina,” said Coffey.

If you are interested in joining the Keep Pickens County Beautiful affiliate, or learning more about Keep South Carolina Beautiful, contact Mallory Coffey at mcoffey@palmettopride.org.