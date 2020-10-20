The Shuckin’ Shack to open

EASLEY — Seasoned restaurateur Don Marcum is opening his second restaurant with Shuckin’ Shack, a 16-unit North Carolina-based oyster bar concept at 221 W. Main St., in downtown Easley.

Marcum, who opened his Greenville location in 2015, says the year-over-year success in Greenville has allowed the Easley location to push forward with it’s opening, despite the pandemic-related challenges. Marcum credits community support in weathering the COVID-19 storm.

The Easley location will feature an outdoor patio with seating for 50 people and has been designed so that customers will be safely distanced from one another, while still being able to experience the coastal, laid-back vibes of Shuckin’ Shack.

The restaurant will officially open on Nov. 2.

“We’re thrilled to bring Shuckin’ Shack to Easley and invite the community to come celebrate with us on November 2nd,” said Marcum.

The Easley opening is one piece in the brand’s larger growth story. Since its founding in 2007, Shuckin’ Shack has celebrated over 15 openings, with an enthusiastic following throughout the Southeast. As Shuckin’ Shack continues to grow in new markets with new franchise owners and existing franchisees, its development team plans to bring an additional 10 – 15 locations to the state.

“Our model has proven to be resilient despite an unprecedented time in the industry, and we’re looking forward to growing throughout the Southeast in 2020 and as we look ahead to next year,” said Shuckin’ Shack CEO Jonathan Weathington.