DAR honors first responders

Cpl. Derek Thomas Courtesy photo Lt. Byers holding plant, Ptl. Pitts. Courtesy photo

PICKENS COUNTY — The police were very happy to see Harriet Nash and Ann Warmuth of the Fort Prince George Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The police had heard rumors that members of the DAR chapter had been cultivating special plants in the Nash garage.

Nash noted that she and Warmuth had been growing these special plants in her garage using an “innovative lighting system.” Because of their exceptional cultivation skills, and the generosity of the Fort Prince George Chapter members, they were able to grow gift cards for 40 full-time police and staff members.

To honor the anniversary of DAR’s founding on October 11, 1890, Fort Prince George chose to honor some of our area’s first responders, specifically police personnel, as their community project.

Because of Covid-19 it was impossible to present the gift card plants in person, so Nash and Warmuth delivered a gift card plant to the Central, Liberty and Pickens Police Departments.

President General Denise Doring VanBuren encourages DAR members to “rise and shine” in their communities by performing meaningful service. “Our chapter’s goal during the Van Buren Administration is to log 10 million hours of service to America,” said Nash.

DAR is a non-profit organization that promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism. More than 1,000,000 women have joined the organization since it was founded over 125 years ago. They became members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities across the country and the world.