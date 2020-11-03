EASLEY — A 17-year-old was killed Oct. 31 after a single vehicle crash in Pickens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 11:35 p.m. on Zion Church Road near Bakerville Road.

Officials said the driver of a 1993 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck was traveling east on Zion Church Road, when he went off the right side of the roadway, striking a mailbox, then traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking two trees.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Clayton Downs, of Easley.

Downs died of their injures, reported as blunt force trauma, on Sunday, officials said.

No other vehicles or injuries were reported, SCHP is handling the investigation.

