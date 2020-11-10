EASLEY — The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, the organization that manages Easley’s annual holiday parade, has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Christmas Parade of Lights which was scheduled for Dec. 12 in downtown Easley.

Officials said the uncertainty of COVID-19 conditions and public safety measures drove the decision.

“The Easley Chamber has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Christmas parade. However, the health and safety of Easley residents and visitors is our top priority,” said Cindy Hopkins, president of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce. “Given the number of people who attend this annual event, it would be impossible for us to ensure attendees maintain the recommended CDC guidelines for social distancing and face masks.”

The cancellation decision was based on CDC guidelines to avoid higher risk activities to help prevent the spread of the COVD-19 virus, she said.

According to the CDC, large in-person gatherings where it is difficult for individuals to remain spaced at least 6 feet apart are listed as “the highest risk” of spreading COVID-19. Additionally, COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not have symptoms and do not know that they are infected.

Although the annual Christmas parade has been cancelled, the community will have the opportunity to check out a new downtown holiday event this year.

In partnership with the City of Easley, Easley Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Easley Business Council, Baptist Easley Hospital will present its Prisma Health Baptist Easley Foundation Festival of Lights, which builds on the 27-year tradition of the Festival of Trees celebration by expanding it to our downtown business district.

Beginning Nov. 20, downtown storefronts will display sponsored, decorated trees. There will also be horse-drawn carriage rides on the evenings of Nov. 27 and 28, along with the City of Easley annual tree lighting celebration on Nov. 28.

“While our chamber regrets the parade cancellation, we are excited to support the new Festival of Lights event. The downtown festivities planned for Thanksgiving weekend will be a wonderful holiday gift to our local residents. We are looking forward to December 2021 when the Parade of Lights will return to the streets of downtown Easley, along with the continuation of the Festival of Lights,” Hopkins shared.

