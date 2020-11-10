UPSTATE — Seneca Police Department officials said a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot and killed Sunday night.

According to Interim Police Chief Casey Bowling, officers responded at about 7:15 p.m. for a reported shooting on Tribble Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, Christopher Hunter Todd, 20, of Pickens, died at the scene. Zema Darnell Fling, 17, of Seneca, died on the way to the hospital.

Bowling said this appeared to be an isolated incident. Officers do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

The Seneca Police Department and Oconee County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you’re asked to contact the Seneca Police Department at 864-885-2718.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.