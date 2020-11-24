SWU celebrates 2020 graduates with three ceremonies

CENTRAL — On Nov. 21, Southern Wesleyan University celebrated both on campus and online graduates in three ceremonies at Newton Hobson Chapel and Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the main campus in Central, South Carolina. The first ceremony honored the spring 2020 graduates, while the afternoon ceremonies honored fall 2020 graduates. Multiple ceremonies were held to limit seating capacity in compliance with safe-distancing protocol. Additionally, all participants and guests were required to wear masks and to have their temperature checked prior to admittance to the ceremonies.

In addition to the graduates receiving their degrees, Rev. Heath Mullikin, director of alumni relations, presented each graduate with a SWU lapel pin and Rev. Ken Dill, associate vice president for spiritual life and university chaplain, presented them with a towel embroidered with the university seal – a symbol of servant leadership.

The following active duty service members or military veterans were honored with red, white, and blue tassels and were specially recognized during the ceremonies:

Carl Steven Brown II Leroy Latron Hemingway Jordan Kirk Darrel Kevin Damille Stamper, Sr. Lisa Hoffman Taylor Bradley William Woolbright.

The graduation speaker was Ray Lattimore, Southern Wesleyan University alumnus and former board member, and current CEO of Marketplace Professional Solutions in Greenville, S.C. Lattimore is a writer and speaker, often called upon to share life-tested strategies on how to turn entrepreneurial dreams into successful businesses. He is also renowned for his longstanding commitment to helping support and develop minority businesses.

In his graduation address, Lattimore told graduates, “Right now, today, you have all that you need: your education, your faith, your community, and the potential to heal and change the world.”

Highlights of the ceremony included University President Dr. Todd Voss presenting Mr. Lattimore with an honorary doctorate of science. The university brass ensemble performed the prelude for the morning ceremony, and Jane Dill, professor of music and organist, performed the prelude and processional for the remaining ceremonies; Provost Dr. April White-Pugh gave the invocation; University Singers sang arrangements of the hymn “Be Still My Soul” and Charity Gayle’s “Amen”; Rev. Ken Dill read scripture, led the litany of servanthood and offered the benediction; and Registrar Janice Hartsoe presented the graduates.

The November 2020 graduates from Pickens County include:

Central, S.C. Steven Groves, Master of Science in Management & Leadership; Levi Hamilton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jonathan Herron, Bachelor of Arts in Religion; Jordan Kirk, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Brandy Pilgrim, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kristen Rampey, Master of Science in Management & Leadership; Kaitlyn Spearman, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Erica Stephens, Master of Business Administration; Quentin Tucker, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Andrew Watson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Clemson, S.C. Victoria Black, Bachelor of Science in Human Services; Paul Schleifer JR, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Kirsten Rouse, Bachelor of Arts in Religion.

Easley, S.C. Bailee Anderson, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Ekatarina Barksdale, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Stacy Cape, Master of Science in Management & Leadership; Katelyn Dailey, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Ashbie Day, Master of Education in Classroom Leadership; Carson Edwards, Bachelor of Arts in Religion, Computer Information Systems; Ashley Goss, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Samuel Greene, Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Social Studies; Samantha Greer, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Brandi Guthke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Leroy Hemingway, Master of Science in Management & Leadership; Robert Hill, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; James Justus, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lauren Machen, Master of Business Administration; William Marchbanks, Associate of Arts in General Studies; Tonia Massey, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Megan Pliauplis, Bachelor of Arts in Music Education; Ciera Pruitt, Master of Science in Management & Leadership; Holly Richardson, Master of Business Administration; Jarod Seder, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Karen Simmons, Master of Education in Classroom Leadership; Meredith Williams, Master of Science in Management & Leadership.

Liberty, S.C. Cody Abshire, Master of Education in Classroom Leadership; Bradley Adcox, Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems; Kali Kalchthaler, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Courtney Lee, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood & Family Studies; Kimberly Tate, Master of Education in Classroom Leadership.

Marietta, S.C. Lori Baldwin, Bachelor of Science in Human Services.

Pickens, S.C. William Finley, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education; Greta Hunter, Master of Business Administration; Claire Keffer, Master of Business Administration; Eric-Adam McCollum, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; Skye Schade, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Daniel Stanley, Associate of Arts in General Studies.

Six Mile, S.C. Donna O’Shea, Bachelor of Arts in History; Lawana Seigler, Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education; David Stephens, Bachelor of Arts in English.