Woman sentenced in booster club fraud

POWDERSVILLE — A former volunteer for the Powdersville High School athletic booster club was sentenced to five years of federal probation for using a club debit card to pay more than $3,000 in personal expenses, according to court papers.

Authorities said 53-year-old Karen Rice McCrary was given the sentence on Nov. 17 in South Carolina District Court in Greenville. She was also ordered to serve 60 days home confinement and pay $745 in fees and restitution.

McCrary had pleaded guilty to four counts of wire fraud and one count of using an unauthorized access device in the case, according to officials.

She said Tuesday that she was “humiliated” by the events.

The funds have already been repaid to the booster club, McCrary’s attorney said.

McCrary was serving a suspended sentence for a different forgery conviction at the time of the crimes, prosecutors said. That conviction was in 2014, according to reports.

Powdersville Athletic Booster Club President Michael Dent said she “stabbed us in the back and stole from us and stole from these kids.”

