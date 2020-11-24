Deadly crash on SC-183

PICKENS COUNTY — A driver died at the scene of a collision in Pickens County Sunday evening that involved four vehicles, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said around 6 p.m. three vehicles were heading north on SC-183 near Hatteras Ridge: a 2017 Toyota Tundra, a 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck and a 2019 Nissan Sedan. Heading south on the highway — at the time — was a 2006 Honda Accord.

The Tundra hit the Chevrolet and Nissan ahead of them, veered across the center line, and hit the oncoming Honda.

The Tundra, the s10 and the Honda each had one person in the vehicle. The the Nissan carried a driver and passenger. Officials said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, but the driver of the Honda was trapped in their vehicle and died at the scene.

As of Tuesday morning, the identity of the driver has not been released Pickens County Coroner’s office.

The crash is under investigation by SCHP.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.