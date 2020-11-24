Easley Chamber announces new Downtown Easley Business Council

EASLEY — The Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce has announced the formation of a new Downtown Easley Business Council (DEBC). As former members of the Easley Downtown Business Association, businesses operating in the City of Easley’s TIF (Tax Increment Financing) district will now be served by the Greater Easley Chamber as members of both the chamber and new business council. As such, the Chamber will provide programming to support continued downtown growth and development, as well as staffing support for a new advisory board comprised of downtown business owners.

Cindy Hopkins, President of the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce, stated, “The Easley Chamber is very excited to launch this new partnership with our local downtown Easley businesses. Our new business council perfectly aligns with our strategic mission to strengthen the business community and be actively involved with local economic development activities. The former EDBA group has always been an active and recognized force in supporting downtown growth and our chamber looks forward to providing added support to enhance and expand those efforts.”

During the coming months, board members from the former EDBA will help oversee the transition of the group to the chamber. Dr. Lori Carnsew, Chair of the EDBA Board, said, “I am very excited about the creation of the Downtown Easley Business Council. This council allows the business owners of the downtown TIF district to have a unified voice, support our neighbor businesses and work together in bringing commerce to downtown Easley. We are so thankful the Chamber is supporting and encouraging our growth and sustainability as a Downtown community.”

Established in 1935, the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce serves approximately 350 business investors with an organizational mission to serve as an advocate for business growth and sustainability. For more information, visit www.easleychamber.org or call 864-859-2693.