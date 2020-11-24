SDPC: Over 500 quarantined

Danny Merck Courtesy photo

PICKENS COUNTY — Over 500 School District of Pickens County staff and students were in quarantine last week due to possible exposure of COVID-19, including 75 kids at Pickens Elementary School, according to information from the district.

Nineteen staff members and 16 students tested positive for the virus for the week ending Nov. 20, officials said.

Additionally, every school in the district has at least two students in quarantine (with the average being 20) and there are only four schools district-wide that have no staff in quarantine: Ambler Elem., Dacusville Middle, Pickens Middle and Pickens High.

Besides the 75 students at Pickens Elem., Easley High and Pickens High top off the list with the greatest number of quarantined students: 70 and 67 respectively. Liberty Primary comes in fourth with 54 followed by East End Elem. with 30.

Ambler Elementary had the least number with two students and zero staff under quarantine.

In all, the district had over 3% (482 kids) of the student population in quarantine the week before Thanksgiving and nearly 3% (59) of staff. It was the highest number recorded by district officials so far and prompted SDPC Superintendent Dr. Danny Merck to write a letter telling parents if they want in-person education to continue — COVID has got to get under better control in Pickens County.

“Ever since our district began to announce our plans for Returning to Learning this summer, we have been clear about our desire to have in-person school as much as possible,” Merck wrote. “All of our school staff — teachers, nurses, custodians, administrators and more — have been working extremely hard to create school environments where it was difficult for the virus to spread. For the most part, they have been successful. However, our plans for in-person school rely on the availability of enough students and staff to be able to operate schools effectively. For this, we rely not only on the safe environments of our schools but on our surrounding community’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

Merck said over the past two weeks, the number of students and employees who are under state-mandated quarantine orders has “increased rapidly.”

“As we investigate each of these cases, what we have found is that the vast majority of close contacts have occurred outside of school,” he said. “We cannot control activities outside of school and need your help.”

According to the Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), for the two-week span ending Nov. 22, COVID-19 cases are surging in Pickens County. Of all the counties in the state, Pickens County currently has the highest Incidence Rate by far — 727.4 per 100,000. Greenville is next with 585.2 per 100,000.

Merck told parents in his letter school staff is working extremely hard each day to make the school environment safe. He asks parents to “respect those efforts by taking precautions in the community as well.”

Specifically, the community can help in five ways: Wear a mask in public, avoid large indoor gatherings, stay home/keep your child home when sick, get tested immediately if you display symptoms of COVID-19, and to communicate with your child’s principal or school nurse if your child or someone in your home has been exposed to COVID-19.

Free COVID-19 testing is available this week at the Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley at 304 Biltmore Road Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m., no appointment or referral needed; and at the Pickens County Health Dept., at 200 McDaniel Road in Pickens, 8:30 a.m. -4:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday. Again, no appointment or referral required.

“Our ability to continue in-person school depends on getting the virus under control in our community,” Merck said. “Our parents and community members have been excellent partners in making the best of a difficult school year. I can’t think of any community that has handled the challenge better than you at the start of this year. Please help us keep up the effort to bring our schools and community back to normal.”

