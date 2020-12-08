CENTRAL — Come to Central and Honor our Veterans! The Town of Central is holding its first annual Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Noon for National Wreaths Across America Day. There will be wreaths there for participants to place on the graves of the Veterans. This is a family event for children and adults.

Local Volunteers who Coordinate the Program at Mt. Zion Cemetery request that you wear a mask and social distance for the Wreath Laying Event to Take Place Safely.

Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central is on Main Street Across from the Dollar General.

Please be there 11:30 am as the Ceremony will begin promptly at NOON.

Volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America at Mt. Zion have been working hard to ensure that the 250 service members buried there will indeed be honored for first time this year with the placement of live, balsam veterans’ wreaths.

“It is important that during challenging times we all take a moment to remember those who have met and overcome challenges – like our nation’s military and their families – and show unity in our American spirit while we work together in an effort to march forward in the face of what seems to be insurmountable odds,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this great nation for participating in the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event, open to all people.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of our nation’s fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. However, the organization, in total, places more than 2.2 million sponsored wreaths at over 2200 participating locations nationwide.