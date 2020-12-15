EASLEY — On Monday, the Easley City Council unanimously voted in favor of passing a mask ordinance to help battle the spread of COVID-19.

The ordinance, which will require anyone in a public space that is not able to socially distance to wear a mask, will go into effect Dec. 16 at midnight.

At 1,282 cases per 100,000 people, Pickens County currently has the highest Incidence Rate of COVID-19 in the state of South Carolina, according to DHEC. As of Dec. 12, there has been 8,183 documented positive cases resulting in 267 hospitalizations and 111 deaths.

Statewide, 4,751 people have died of the novel coronavirus, according to DHEC.

City Councilman Kent Dykes commented that at this point, it was safe to say “we all know someone who has been affected by the virus.”

“As we wait for the vaccine to get here, I think it behooves us as representatives of the city, and of our citizens, to do something affirmative,” Dykes said.

The ordinance has a number of exemptions including children under the age of six, people with medical or mental health conditions and those who cannot wear a mask due to work requirements. City council said people who have completed the coronavirus vaccine process, taking both doses and waiting two weeks, are also exempt. Council also noted people who are alone or in their cars do not need to wear a mask.

The measure would be revisited each month to re-evaluate the number of cases and continuing data trends, officials said.

“We’ve never dealt with a pandemic before,” said Councilwoman Pat Webb. “We are learning in this exercise — and people’s lives are at stake. The increase in the number of cases is dramatic. This ordinance is labeled a ‘mask ordinance’ but it also provides for social distancing. We’re looking at people washing up after themselves, keeping apart. So, it’s not just masks, it’s everything we can do to respect our other citizens who share our space by trying to control the spread of our bodily fluids and the potential for infection.”

”I think this is a good place to start,” she said.

