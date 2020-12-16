In Wednesday’s newspaper, the (printed) story incorrectly listed the start date of Easley’s mask ordinance as Dec. 26. Here’s what happened:

The City Council meeting was live-streamed on YouTube and the speaker, when giving Council a run-down of the information included in the ordinance, said the ordinance would start on Dec. 26 — which led this newspaper, along with local news broadcasts, to report it as such.

The problem wasn’t discovered until the city released the actual ordinance late Tuesday afternoon which listed the start date as Dec. 16, and caused this editor to go “What?!?”

Of course, by then it was too late, Wednesday’s paper had long since gone to press.

Determined to discover what had happened, I revisited the YouTube recording of the meeting with fresh scrutiny. Sure enough, the speaker clearly says “December 26” — but then there is a few seconds of silence where (presumably) someone corrects him on the date. The problem is that person’s microphone wasn’t on and neither their voice nor words are audible.

Bottom line, it was a mistake — but an honest one.

Modern technology can do amazing things and this writer commends the City of Easley for live-streaming meetings when it’s not safe for the public to gather. Still, it’s unfortunate when something as simple as a few seconds of a dead mic can result in the wrong information being distributed by multiple news outlets, this one included.

We regret the error.

Kasie Strickland is the managing editor of The Sentinel-Progress and may be reached at 864-855-0355.